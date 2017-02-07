Haitians Demand WH Aide's Head for Sabotaging Trump

NEW YORK – Former reality television star Omarosa Manigault, once rated the “most hated reality star of all time” for her appearance in the first season of Donald Trump’s NBC hit show The Apprentice, has used her White House position to hijack President Trump’s resolve to become Haiti’s “greatest champion,” uprooting the legacy of Clinton corruption on the troubled Caribbean island nation.

Despite strong objections from the Haiti expatriate community that Haitian president-elect Jovenel Moïse is another corrupt candidate hand-picked by the Clintons to perpetuate their crime syndicate grip upon their beloved homeland, Omarosa – who served as an assistant to Vice President Al Gore in the Clinton White House and is on record expressing her intention to vote for President Obama’s re-election – has assembled a Presidential Delegation that consists of Clinton and Bush loyalists to attend the inauguration today, Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Haitian political activists in the U.S. have discussed with Infowars their plans to organize an on-line petition calling on President Trump to dismiss Omarosa from the current White House position she holds after joining Trump’s presidential campaign as the head of African-American outreach last summer.

White House insiders have confirmed to Infowars that Omarosa was disappointed by Trump when the president passed over her application to be U.S. Ambassador to Haiti, a position she evidently coveted as a reward for her participation in Trump’s presidential campaign.

According to a White House press release, Thomas A. Shannon, Jr., Under Secretary for Political Affairs at the U.S. State Department of State, will lead the four-person delegation.

Shannon is a career State Department diplomat who became implicated in Secretary of State’s Benghazi controversy when a flattering note Shannon penned to Clinton following her testimony on Benghazi before a Senate panel in January 2013 came to light in response to a Judicial Watch FOIA request.

Along with Omarosa, the delegation also had two U.S. ambassadors that served as ambassadors to Haiti amid of the 2010 earthquake that occasioned what Haitian activists consider the Clinton family financial rape of their country: Peter F. Mulrean, the current U.S. ambassador to Haiti (appointed by President Obama in 2015), and Kenneth Merten, the Acting Principal Deputy Assistant of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs and Haiti Special Coordinator, who served as U.S. ambassador to Haiti from 2009 to 2012 (also appointed by Obama).

A 2016 report prepared by a delegation from the National Lawyers Guild/International Association of Democratic Lawyers showed Haiti’s president-elect Jovenel Moïse (currently under investigation for money laundering and drug smuggling) received votes from only 9.6 percent of registered voters in seriously flawed election where incidents of violence and voter intimidation recorded at 67.8 percent of voting centers, causing 13 percent of the voting centers to suspend operations.

“This was the election that in a ‘normal’ cycle was scheduled to replace puppet Michel Martelly, who had refused throughout his term to seat a legitimate Parliament and basically ruled by fiat,” wrote Georgianne Nienaber in the Huffington Post on Feb 6, 2017. “Supported by the Clinton Foundation and taking office through vote-switching engineered by then Secretary of State Hilary Clinton, Martelly’s regime was one marked by fraud and association with the notorious thug and drug smuggler Guy Philippe, who is now being held in Miami on a drug warrant that is over ten years old.”

The Clintons’ financial exploitation of Haiti is discussed at length by Peter Schweizer in his 2015 bestselling book, “Clinton Cash: The Untold Story of How and Why Foreign governments and Businesses Helped Make Bill and Hillary Rich.”

In my 2016 book, “Partners in Crime: The Clinton’s Scheme to Monetize the White House for Personal Profit,” can be found documentation that after the 2010 earthquake, President Clinton formed the Clinton Foundation Haiti Fund and raised $16.4 million from individual efforts for immediate relief efforts.

Yet on the Clinton Foundation website there is no documentation an IRS Form 1023 application to form the Clinton Foundation Haiti Fund had ever been filed, nor is there any documentation of an IRS letter determination granting the Clinton Foundation Haiti Fund tax-exempt status.

On Sept. 16, 2016, during the presidential campaign, Trump, meeting with a small group of Haitian Americans in the Little Haiti neighborhood of Miami, Florida, pledged he wanted to be Haiti’s “greatest champion,” repairing the damage Haitian activists claim the Clintons have done.