Half of Men are Infected with HPV Virus

The most common sexually transmitted infection in the U.S. has a bit of a twist.

It’s what’s known as a “subclinical infection” — those infected suffer no immediate consequences, but years later have vastly increased risks for at least six different types of cancer.

That sleeper agent is, of course, human papillomavirus or HPV, the sexually transmitted virus responsible for causing nearly all cervical and anal cancers, as well as a high number of other genital cancers and some oral and head and neck cancers.

Read More