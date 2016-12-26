Hallucinogenic Plant Ayahuasca Gains Foothold in US

Image Credits: flickr, brindle95.

Dominique was hooked on cocaine and smoked two packs of cigarettes a day until she stumbled onto ayahuasca, a hallucinogenic concoction that she says has changed her life.

The French-American woman, who lives in Los Angeles and did not want her real name used, is among thousands of people across the United States who are increasingly turning to the powerful psychedelic brew from the Amazon to overcome addiction, depression or psychological trauma.

The potion, prepared and consumed as part of a shamanic ritual, is especially gaining a following in Hollywood and Silicon Valley.

Thousands are flocking to sample the elixir and swear by its therapeutic properties, despite warnings from scientists and users that ayahuasca can be dangerous and even prove fatal, especially when mixed with other drugs.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Staff at Davos could be Put Up in Shipping Containers

Staff at Davos could be Put Up in Shipping Containers

Hot News
Comments
Mystery as NATO Auditor General is found shot dead in suspicious circumstances

Mystery as NATO Auditor General is found shot dead in suspicious circumstances

Hot News
Comments

Epic Trump Tweets of the Week – #1

Hot News
Comments

Poll: Majority of Americans Prefer ‘Merry Christmas’ to ‘Happy Holidays’

Hot News
Comments

On Nov. 9, Hillary Clinton Voters Ate Their Grief

Hot News
Comments

Comments