'Hamilton' Sued Over Show's Lack of Services For Blind Patrons

Mark Lasser, like many other Americans, wanted nothing more than to attend the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton” on a trip to New York.

But the blind Denver resident was surprised to learn last fall that “Hamilton” didn’t offer any services for blind patrons to enhance their understanding of the show, like providing a live audio narrative of the action happening between songs.

After trying unsuccessfully to get “Hamilton’s” producers to add such service, Mr. Lasser is suing the producers and the owner of the theater, claiming the lack of accommodation violates federal disability laws.

The lawsuit, filed Monday as a proposed class action in New York federal court, brings claims under Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which prohibits places of “public accommodation” from discriminating against people with disabilities when providing access to goods, services and facilities.

Read more