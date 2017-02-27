Hasbro to Make Play-Doh American Again

Play-Doh will soon be squeezed out of a factory in the U.S. again, as Hasbro Inc. brings manufacturing of the popular moldable clay back to America for the first time in years.

Hasbro said it is working with a manufacturing partner to make Play-Doh at a facility in East Longmeadow, Mass., starting in the second half of 2018. Although the preschool clay was invented in Cincinnati in the 1950s, it hasn’t been made in the U.S. since 2004.

The shift is a rare move in an industry heavily dependent on overseas factories and comes as toy companies reassess their manufacturing footprint, given President Donald Trump’s push to adopt tax and trade policies that favor domestic production.

Hasbro, which had revenue of $5 billion last year, doesn’t own any U.S. factories and outsources all of its manufacturing. In fact, it sold the East Longmeadow facility, which makes board games such as Monopoly and Clue as well as Magic: The Gathering playing cards, in 2015 to Belgium-based Cartamundi NV.

