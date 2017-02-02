Hawaii Is the Happiest State in the US for the Sixth Time in a Row

Image Credits: Pexels/Pixabay.

Hawaii remains the home of the happiest and healthiest people in the United States. A Gallup poll revealed that the Aloha State got the highest score of well-being, followed by Alaska and South Dakota.

In 2016, residents of Hawaii had the highest score on Gallup-Healthways’ annual survey of well-being with a score of 65.2 out of 100, marking the sixth time that the state topped the poll since Gallup-Healthways started conducting it in 2008. No other state in the United States has accomplished this feat.

Hawaii residents reported having little daily stress and low obesity rate. They also eat lots of produce, exercise regularly, and feel safe where they live.

Read More


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Warning: Those With Faulty Heart Gene May Face Sudden Death

Warning: Those With Faulty Heart Gene May Face Sudden Death

Health
Comments
Australian Study: Back Pain Medication Does More Damage Than Good

Australian Study: Back Pain Medication Does More Damage Than Good

Health
Comments

Mysterious Brain Disease Blamed on Lychees

Health
Comments

Terminally Ill Applaud Trump’s Pledge to Change FDA Rules

Health
Comments

Chemicals Found in One Third of Fast Food Packaging

Health
Comments

Comments