Hawaii Is the Happiest State in the US for the Sixth Time in a Row

Hawaii remains the home of the happiest and healthiest people in the United States. A Gallup poll revealed that the Aloha State got the highest score of well-being, followed by Alaska and South Dakota.

In 2016, residents of Hawaii had the highest score on Gallup-Healthways’ annual survey of well-being with a score of 65.2 out of 100, marking the sixth time that the state topped the poll since Gallup-Healthways started conducting it in 2008. No other state in the United States has accomplished this feat.

Hawaii residents reported having little daily stress and low obesity rate. They also eat lots of produce, exercise regularly, and feel safe where they live.

