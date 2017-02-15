'He will die in jail': Ex-NSA Analyst Says Intel Community Going 'Nuclear' With Trump

A former National Security Agency analyst says the U.S. intelligence community is preparing to “go nuclear” with President Donald Trump.

John Schindler, who spent nearly a decade inside NSA as an intelligence analyst and counterintelligence officer, stated Wednesday that a senior intelligence source said Trump “will die in jail” following a series of tweets concerning recent leaks.

“Now we go nuclear. IC war going to new levels,” Schindler wrote. “Just got an EM fm senior IC friend, it began: ‘He will die in jail.'”

Now we go nuclear. IC war going to new levels. Just got an EM fm senior IC friend, it began: “He will die in jail.”https://t.co/e6FxCclVqT — John Schindler (@20committee) February 15, 2017

One of Trump’s tweets Wednesday that may have drawn the ire of the intelligence community accused national security officials of being “un-American.”

The real scandal here is that classified information is illegally given out by “intelligence” like candy. Very un-American! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

Another tweet made specific mention of the New York Times and the Washington Post, two news outlets who have received numerous leaks from anonymous U.S. officials.

Information is being illegally given to the failing @nytimes & @washingtonpost by the intelligence community (NSA and FBI?).Just like Russia — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

Trump’s tweets followed both the resignation of National Security Adviser Michael T. Flynn and new leaks alleging repeated contact between Russian intelligence and the Trump campaign.

“This is absurd,” Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign chairman, told the New York Times Tuesday. “I have no idea what this is referring to. I have never knowingly spoken to Russian intelligence officers, and I have never been involved with anything to do with the Russian government or the Putin administration or any other issues under investigation today.”

“It’s not like these people wear badges that say, ‘I’m a Russian intelligence officer.’”

The Times report concluded that officials had seen “no evidence” of cooperation between the Trump campaign and Russian intelligence.