'He will die in jail': Ex-NSA Analyst Says Intel Community Going 'Nuclear' With Trump

Image Credits: Photo by Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images.

A former National Security Agency analyst says the U.S. intelligence community is preparing to “go nuclear” with President Donald Trump.

John Schindler, who spent nearly a decade inside NSA as an intelligence analyst and counterintelligence officer, stated Wednesday that a senior intelligence source said Trump “will die in jail” following a series of tweets concerning recent leaks.

“Now we go nuclear. IC war going to new levels,” Schindler wrote. “Just got an EM fm senior IC friend, it began: ‘He will die in jail.'”

One of Trump’s tweets Wednesday that may have drawn the ire of the intelligence community accused national security officials of being “un-American.”

Another tweet made specific mention of the New York Times and the Washington Post, two news outlets who have received numerous leaks from anonymous U.S. officials.

Trump’s tweets followed both the resignation of National Security Adviser Michael T. Flynn and new leaks alleging repeated contact between Russian intelligence and the Trump campaign.

“This is absurd,” Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign chairman, told the New York Times Tuesday. “I have no idea what this is referring to. I have never knowingly spoken to Russian intelligence officers, and I have never been involved with anything to do with the Russian government or the Putin administration or any other issues under investigation today.”

“It’s not like these people wear badges that say, ‘I’m a Russian intelligence officer.’”

The Times report concluded that officials had seen “no evidence” of cooperation between the Trump campaign and Russian intelligence.


