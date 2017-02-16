Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul walked out of a meeting with his fellow Republican senators, unhappy with their propositions regarding the replacement of Obamacare.

Paul is proposing a replacement that would open up the insurance market and allow individuals to pool their insurance.

Paul warned that Republican senators aren’t taking the voters demands to repeal Obamacare as seriously as they should.

Infowars reporter Millie Weaver reports on the current medical crisis the nation is facing and what could be the cause.


