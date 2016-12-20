Healthcare.gov Approves Fake Applicants in Undercover Investigation, Again

Healthcare.gov and its state marketplaces approved health care coverage and subsidies for nine fake applicants in another Government Accountability Office sting, according to a report from the agency.

The investigative agency created 12 fake identities and sought to obtain coverage for them during the special enrollment period.

“For all our fictitious applicant scenarios, we sought to act as an ordinary consumer would in attempting to make a successful application,” the investigative agency said. “For example, if, during online applications, we were directed to make phone calls to complete the process or to mail the application, we acted as instructed.”

The Affordable Care Act requires that the Marketplace validate application information to determine eligibility by checking Social Security numbers, citizenship or immigration status, and household income.

