People who use commonly-prescribed heartburn medication are 70 per cent more likely to be admitted to hospital for infectious gastroenteritis, new research has shown.

Proton pump inhibitors, or PPIs, are one of the world’s most commonly used gastric acid suppressants, with more than 19 million scripts prescribed each year in Australia.

A study led by the Australian National University has found people who use the medication are much more likely to be hospitalised for gastro.

