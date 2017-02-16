High Dose B Vitamins Reduce Symptoms Of Schizophrenia

Adding treatment with high-dose b-vitamins, including B6, B8 and B12, can significantly reduce symptoms of schizophrenia compared to standard treatments alone, a a systematic review and meta-analysis has found.

Schizophrenia affects around 1% of the population and is among the most disabling and costly long term conditions worldwide. Current treatment is based around the administration of antipsychotic drugs.

Lead author Joseph Firth, based at the University of Manchester’s Division of Psychology and Mental Health, said:

Looking at all of the data from clinical trials of vitamin and mineral supplements for schizophrenia to date, we can see that B vitamins effectively improve outcomes for some patients. This could be an important advance, given that new treatments for this condition are so desperately needed.

