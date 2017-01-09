All over the world humanity is waking up to globalism.

The reason Infowars is so popular is because we are not controlled and we actually know what we are talking about.

We are given information no one else can access.

AJ has had it confirmed to him from multiple sources that indeed, the globalists are thinking of ways to keep Trump from getting in office 11 days from now.

Jeh Johnson of DHS federalized all the elections in a letter sent out recently.

They would only do that, knowing Trump will reverse it, to have the apparatus in place to prevent him from taking over.

This is 21st century warfare, but the good news is the public is not buying it.

Help is here, we have patriots in place that will take this country back from George Soros etc.

They will not get away with their tricks, but they will try them.