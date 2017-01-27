High School Teacher Who 'assassinated' Trump with Water Pistol While Screaming 'Die!' Suspended

A high school teacher has been placed on administrative leave after a video on social media showed her squirting a water gun at an image of President Donald Trump while yelling ‘Die!’.

Payal Modi, who teaches art at W. H. Adamson High School in Dallas, Texas, is under investigation by the school district after an eight-second video surfaced on Instagram,WFAA reported.

Modi could be seen aiming and shooting a colorful toy gun at an image of Trump, which was projected on a whiteboard, while repeated yells ‘Die!’ could be heard in the background.

The video was reportedly posted on Modi’s personal Instagram account on the day of Trump’s inauguration, the Washington Times reported.

