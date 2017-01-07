Hill Republicans embrace building of border wall, despite cost

Image Credits: flickr, wonderlane.

Republicans on Capitol Hill say they don’t need to wait for Mexico to make good on President-elect Donald Trump’s central campaign promise: building a southern border wall.

In fact, they are happy to underwrite the wall themselves, at a potential cost of many billions of dollars.

The GOP’s willingness to fund Trump’s border wall with taxpayer money could put the party’s deeply held desire to rein in government spending in conflict with its long-standing goal of cracking down on illegal immigration and toughening border security. Nonetheless, many Republicans do not see an inherent conflict.

“It would be a proposal that would cost billions of dollars to get done, but if it’s an appropriate priority for our country, it’s worth spending that kind of money,” said Rep. Luke Messer (R-Ind.), chairman of the House Republican Policy Committee.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Official: FLL shooter told FBI that gov't controlled his mind

Official: FLL shooter told FBI that gov’t controlled his mind

U.S. News
Comments
Ft. Lauderdale shooting suspect said US intelligence forced him to watch ISIS videos

Ft. Lauderdale shooting suspect said US intelligence forced him to watch ISIS videos

U.S. News
Comments

Fort Lauderdale attack may revive debate over security screening at airport entrances

U.S. News
Comments

Breaking: Obama Federalizes Elections

U.S. News
Comments

Race Relations In Obama Era Have ‘Gotten Better,’ According To Obama

U.S. News
Comments

Comments