Hillary Clinton: Mike Flynn Targeted Over Exposing 'PizzaGate'

General Mike Flynn’s resignation as President Trump’s national security adviser was due to the “pizzagate” pedophile conspiracy, Democrat presidential loser Hillary Clinton said Monday night.

Following news of Flynn’s resignation, Clinton took to Twitter to support comments made by her former State Department senior adviser, Philippe Reines, who tweeted a link to Dominos’ job website claiming Flynn and his son had a “pizza obsession.”

Dear Mike Flynn & Mike Flynn Jr., What goes around COMETS around. And given your pizza obsession…https://t.co/rmyO7wyJKX xo Philippe — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) February 14, 2017

Clinton retweeted Reines’ tweet, and followed up by stating Flynn was suffering “the real consequences of fake news.”

Philippe's got his own way of saying things, but he has a point about the real consequences of fake news… https://t.co/a02sXiaHfp — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 14, 2017

During the 2016 presidential campaign, the Clinton camp was dogged by online conspiracies tying staffers and DC pizza restaurant Comet Ping Pong to an underground pedophile network.

Dubbed “pizzagate,” the conspiracy began when the organization Wikileaks released emails from Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta, which online researchers claimed contained multiple ambiguous references to pedophilia.

While Flynn never promoted the pizzagate rumors himself, his son Michael Flynn Jr. did do so back in December, saying, “until Pizzagate proven to be false, it’ll remain a story.”

Until #Pizzagate proven to be false, it'll remain a story. The left seems to forget #PodestaEmails and the many "coincidences" tied to it. https://t.co/8HA9y30Yfp — Michael Flynn Jr (@mflynnJR) December 5, 2016

Radio host Alex Jones discussed parts of the “pizzagate” conspiracy in a massively popular interview on the Joe Rogan podcast recently.

