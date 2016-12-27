Hillary Clinton Signals She’s Not Ready To Go Away

Image Credits: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton signaled she was ready to come back into the spotlight for Donald Trump’s presidency, according to a message of appreciation she sent her supporters Monday.

“I believe it is our responsibility to keep doing our part to build a better, stronger, and fairer future for our country and the world,” Clinton wrote on her official Facebook page.

“I wish you and your family health, happiness, and continued strength for the New Year and the work ahead. I look forward to staying in touch in 2017. Onward!” she continued.

Clinton later used another social media platform to hint at her possible intention of re-entering the limelight.

Clinton has remained relatively quiet since losing the 2016 presidential election, only appearing in public a handful of times. She and former President Bill Clinton were seen hiking in the woods in Chappaqua, N.Y. on a number of occasions.

Besides hiking, the former secretary of state was involved in Green Party candidate Jill Stein’s election recount effort, namely in Wisconsin, which ended up expanding Trump’s lead over Clinton in the state.President Barack Obama said in an interview aired Monday that he plans on speaking out during Trump’s presidency when he feels it’s necessary.

Clinton has not explicitly said how she will be “staying in touch” in the upcoming year.


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

A Violent Christmas in a Violent Year for Chicago: 11 Killed, 50 Wounded

A Violent Christmas in a Violent Year for Chicago: 11 Killed, 50 Wounded

U.S. News
Comments
BREAKING: Obama Bans Free Speech In The Dead of Night

BREAKING: Obama Bans Free Speech In The Dead of Night

U.S. News
Comments

Drexel University Denounces Professor Who Wished For White Genocide

U.S. News
Comments

Refugee Admissions Surge 86% Year on Year As Obama Rushes Arrivals Ahead Of Trump Inauguration

U.S. News
Comments

Texas Hate Hoax: Man Writes ‘N–gger Lovers’ on His Own Home

U.S. News
Comments

Comments