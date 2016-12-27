Hillary Clinton Signals She’s Not Ready To Go Away

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton signaled she was ready to come back into the spotlight for Donald Trump’s presidency, according to a message of appreciation she sent her supporters Monday.

“I believe it is our responsibility to keep doing our part to build a better, stronger, and fairer future for our country and the world,” Clinton wrote on her official Facebook page.

“I wish you and your family health, happiness, and continued strength for the New Year and the work ahead. I look forward to staying in touch in 2017. Onward!” she continued.

Clinton later used another social media platform to hint at her possible intention of re-entering the limelight.

Clinton has remained relatively quiet since losing the 2016 presidential election, only appearing in public a handful of times. She and former President Bill Clinton were seen hiking in the woods in Chappaqua, N.Y. on a number of occasions.