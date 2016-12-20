Hillary's Popular Vote Win Came Entirely From California

Since Donald Trump’s electoral victory, supporters of presidential loser Hillary Clinton have cried foul after their candidate won the popular vote, yet failed to win.

On November 8, Trump was elected US president when he surpassed 270 electoral college votes.

Clinton didn’t come close to winning the electoral college – 232 to Trump’s 304 – but she did succeed in securing the popular vote, by about 2.8 million people.

But, ”If you take California out of the popular vote equation, then Trump wins the rest of the country by 1.4 million votes,” reports Investors Business Daily.

“And if California voted like every other Democratic state — where Clinton averaged 53.5% wins — Clinton and Trump end up in a virtual popular vote tie.”

According to Investors, Trump easily won the presidency by every other metric even when California is included:

Number of states won:

Trump: 30

Clinton: 20

_________________

Trump: +10

Number of electoral votes won:

Trump: 306

Clinton: 232

_________________

Trump: + 68

Ave. margin of victory in winning states:

Trump: 56%

Clinton: 53.5%

_________________

Trump: + 2.5 points

Popular vote total:

Trump: 62,958,211

Clinton: 65,818,318

_________________

Clinton: + 2.8 million

Popular vote total outside California:

Trump: 58,474,401

Clinton: 57,064,530

_________________

Trump: + 1.4 million

After clamoring that Trump would not accept the election results, butt-hurt Democrats have tried various tactics to steal and delegitimize his presidential victory, from calling for an end to the electoral college system, to implementing vote recounts – which backfired – to claiming the FBI rigged the election, to blaming fake news, a cartoon frog, Wikileaks, the “alt-right” and the Russian government.