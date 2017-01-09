Hindu Nationalist MP Booked for Blaming 'people with four wives' for India's Population Boom

The controversial Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sakshi Maharaj was booked on Saturday for “a veiled attack on the Muslim community”, blaming it for the “population explosion” in India, The Indian Express reported.

He was addressing sant sammelan, a religious gathering of Hindus clerics, held at Augharnath Temple in Meerut on Friday.

A case has been registered in Meerut against Sakshi under many clauses of the Indian Penal Code, such as Section 298, which says any person who utters “words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person” shall be punished.

He said, “Those with four wives and 40 children are responsible for the population increase in the country. Hindus are not responsible for the increase in population.”

