Hollywood Director Tweets Threat To Trump Supporters After Berkeley Riot

Comedy director Judd Apatow threatened Americans who support Donald Trump that the riots that broke out at the University of California – Berkeley Wednesday night were “just the beginning.”

In a now-deleted tweet, the “Knocked Up” director shared a link to CNN’s coverage of the riots with the message, “This is just the beginning. When will all the fools who are still supporting Trump realize what is at stake?”

Judd Apatow tweet

The backlash against his tweet was swift from Trump supporters and prompted Apatow to later delete his tweet.

https://twitter.com/Cernovich/status/827032808967204864

In a later tweet, Apatow tried to walk back the implication he was supporting violence against his political enemies.

