Hollywood Director Tweets Threat To Trump Supporters After Berkeley Riot

Comedy director Judd Apatow threatened Americans who support Donald Trump that the riots that broke out at the University of California – Berkeley Wednesday night were “just the beginning.”

In a now-deleted tweet, the “Knocked Up” director shared a link to CNN’s coverage of the riots with the message, “This is just the beginning. When will all the fools who are still supporting Trump realize what is at stake?”

The backlash against his tweet was swift from Trump supporters and prompted Apatow to later delete his tweet.

https://twitter.com/Cernovich/status/827032808967204864

Apparently, @JuddApatow condones violence against average Americans for the crime of having opposing political beliefs. pic.twitter.com/Fd1a73bkjh — Brittany Pettibone (@BrittPettibone) February 2, 2017

You should think carefully about excusing, tolerating and/or normalizing civil violence. Here's what it looks like in the end. @JuddApatow pic.twitter.com/OnQe44JTuO — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 2, 2017

I deleted my tweet because it was vague. I never support violence. I do support peaceful protest against hateful people and awful ideas. https://t.co/wT3B11pelW — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) February 2, 2017

In a later tweet, Apatow tried to walk back the implication he was supporting violence against his political enemies.

Read more