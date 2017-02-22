Homeland's Alex Jones Character is a Lame Attempt to Smear Infowars

The new season of Homeland features an obnoxious Alex Jones-style radio host in what is a transparent effort to discredit Infowars and appease liberals via the medium of entertainment.

The Alex Jones character was introduced early in the season via a voice on the radio. One of the lead characters, Quinn, is seen obsessively listening to the show. This same character has become violent and semi-deranged since surviving a biological assassination attempt and a stroke.

The not so subtle inference is that anyone who listens to Alex Jones is violent and semi-deranged.

In the latest episode, the Alex Jones character is seen ranting about a terrorist attack in New York, blaming the female President-elect and vowing to “fight” her.

The plots of earlier Homeland seasons were usually focused around Islamic terrorism, but in later series the show has kowtowed to political correctness and allowed social justice narratives to ruin the dynamism of what was once an enjoyable watch.

“Showtime’s Homeland is really working on trying to get back on the good side of liberals this season, even after empathizing with terrorist sympathizers and demeaning Israeli settlers. But if they want a medal for that, they’ll have to wait a lot longer than six seasons. Until then, we have to deal with their next appeasement to the liberal crowds: an Alex Jones parody,” writes Newsbusters.

The premiere of season 6 was about 600,000 viewers down on the first show of season 5.

The fact that a female President was chosen (the series was written before last year’s election) illustrates how out of touch the producers are with reality.

Expect the writers of the show to implicate the Alex Jones character as being responsible for a terrorist atrocity towards the end of the season.

The fact that an Alex Jones character has been written into the show tells us two things.

One – Infowars is part of the cultural zeitgeist and cannot be ignored.

Two – The establishment knows that young people don’t watch television news and don’t trust mainstream media so they have to resort to propaganda placement by smearing Jones through the medium of fictional entertainment.

