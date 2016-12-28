Homeowner Shoots Burglar in Face

A teen is in the hospital after he was shot while breaking into someone’s SUV, police say. Investigators say he and two other people are likely responsible for a string of vehicle break-ins that happened overnight in the Ridgemont neighborhood in far southwest Houston.

“I came outside to go to work and this is what I saw,” said a man as he pointed to his driver’s side shattered window.

He said someone took a Bible, shuffled through papers in his center console and left a mess in the front seats.

“Somebody was having fun with other peoples’ property,” he said.

