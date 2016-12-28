Homeowner Shoots Burglar in Face

Image Credits: Public domain.

A teen is in the hospital after he was shot while breaking into someone’s SUV, police say. Investigators say he and two other people are likely responsible for a string of vehicle break-ins that happened overnight in the Ridgemont neighborhood in far southwest Houston.

“I came outside to go to work and this is what I saw,” said a man as he pointed to his driver’s side shattered window.

He said someone took a Bible, shuffled through papers in his center console and left a mess in the front seats.

“Somebody was having fun with other peoples’ property,” he said.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Giant 'Trump rooster' Statue Erected in China

Giant ‘Trump rooster’ Statue Erected in China

Hot News
Comments
De Blasio Spokesman Says He'll Send Trump A Bill For Trump Tower Evacuation

De Blasio Spokesman Says He’ll Send Trump A Bill For Trump Tower Evacuation

Hot News
Comments

‘F**K YOU. GO TO HELL’: Georgetown Prof Loses It On Muslim Trump Voter

Hot News
Comments

‘God Made Me Bulletproof,’ Atlanta Rapper Tweets After He’s Shot Again

Hot News
Comments

Dog Spends 2 Days on Frozen Rail-tracks Trying to Save Injured Pal (Photos, video)

Hot News
Comments

Comments