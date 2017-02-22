Horowitz: The Right Throws Milo to the Wolves

The Washington Times Monday, Wesley Pruden wrote a piece called “An expensive lesson for conservatives,” in which he addressed the controversy surrounding Milo Yiannopoulos’ recent podcast comments that seemed to condone gay sex between underage teen boys and older men.
In the wake of that firestorm, the gay libertarian gadfly Milo posted statements unequivocally denouncing pedophilia and apologizing for treating the subject flippantly. Nonetheless, his lucrative Simon & Schuster book deal was yanked and he was disinvited from CPAC, where he was to be the keynote speaker.
In his article, Pruden approves of the disinvitation, saying “not all publicity is good publicity,” and disapproves of Milo’s “‘gift’ for saying outrageous things.” He concludes the piece by saying, “The moral here for conservatives is that just because someone calls himself a conservative, claiming he is heir to carefully nourished values formed and defended by the generations, does not mean that he is one.”
In an email statement, David Horowitz, Freedom Center founder and author of Big Agenda: President Trump’s Plan to Save America, responded to what he calls the Times‘ “disgraceful” commentary by noting that it exemplifies the right’s kneejerk habit of capitulating rather than putting up a united front as the Democrats do every time:
The hateful left, whose most effective weapon is character assassination, has created a gotcha culture for conservatives, and conservatives can be counted on to fold every time. Barney Frank had a prostitution ring operating out of his house and masturbated into the president’s locker in the Capitol gym. But that didn’t prevent him from becoming the architect of the incredibly destructive Dodd-Frank bill and the subprime mortgage crisis, because Democrats protected him and never broke ranks.
Milo is indisputably the most effective conservative on campus battling the anti-American, identity-obsessed, racist left. He is a victim of sexual abuse himself, which entails confusion on these issues. That conservatives would abandon him – throw him to the wolves – tells you everything you need to know about why the left dominates the national culture and thus the political culture which is downstream from it.