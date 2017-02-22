Horowitz: The Right Throws Milo to the Wolves

The Washington Times Monday, Wesley Pruden wrote a piece called “An expensive lesson for conservatives,” in which he addressed the controversy surrounding Milo Yiannopoulos’ recent podcast comments that seemed to condone gay sex between underage teen boys and older men.

In the wake of that firestorm, the gay libertarian gadfly Milo posted statements unequivocally denouncing pedophilia and apologizing for treating the subject flippantly. Nonetheless, his lucrative Simon & Schuster book deal was yanked and he was disinvited from CPAC, where he was to be the keynote speaker.

In his article, Pruden approves of the disinvitation, saying “not all publicity is good publicity,” and disapproves of Milo’s “‘gift’ for saying outrageous things.” He concludes the piece by saying, “The moral here for conservatives is that just because someone calls himself a conservative, claiming he is heir to carefully nourished values formed and defended by the generations, does not mean that he is one.”

In an email statement, David Horowitz, Freedom Center founder and author of Big Agenda: President Trump’s Plan to Save America, responded to what he calls the Times‘ “disgraceful” commentary by noting that it exemplifies the right’s kneejerk habit of capitulating rather than putting up a united front as the Democrats do every time: