House Intel Chair On Trump-Russia Evidence: ‘There’s Nothing There’

The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee said Monday that he will not subpoena President Trump’s tax returns as part of his investigation into links to the Russian government.

California Rep. Devin Nunes also said during a press gaggle on Capitol Hill that he’s been told by federal officials that “there’s nothing there” regarding allegations that Trump campaign advisers made improper contacts with Russian agents prior to the election.

Trump’s tax returns have received new attention amid the ongoing probes into any links between his advisers and the Russian government.

But Nunes, who served on the Trump transition team, told reporters that a subpoena is not on the table.

“No, we’re not going to do that,” he said.

