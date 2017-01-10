How China Wins the South China Sea War Without Firing a Shot

China is engaged in a broad-ranging information warfare campaign as part of a covert effort to take control of the South China Sea — in the words of ancient strategist Sun Tzu, without firing a shot.

The Chinese cyber attacks have been carried out extensively on regional states along with political influence operations designed to falsely convince the international community that the waters of the sea are and have been China’s sovereign maritime territory.

James Clapper, the US director of national intelligence, told a Senate hearing last week that aggressive Chinese cyber attacks were continuing. ” China continues to succeed in conducting cyber espionage against the US government, our allies, and US companies,” he said.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Russia Airstrikes, US Raids Target Islamic State In Syria

Russia Airstrikes, US Raids Target Islamic State In Syria

World at War
Comments
Kremlin: Russia-U.S. relations can improve despite sanctions

Kremlin: Russia-U.S. relations can improve despite sanctions

World at War
Comments

Bomber in Truck Full of Explosives Kills 10 at Egypt Security Post

World at War
Comments

Bomb Threats Reported at Jewish Community Centers In Six States, U.K.

World at War
Comments

India Offers Missile to Vietnam Amid South China Sea Dispute

World at War
Comments

Comments