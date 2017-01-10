How protesters plan to wreck Donald Trump's inauguration

Anarchists who believe “the peaceful transition of power is a threat to all of us” are planning to lead thousands of protesters to Washington next week to ruin Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The group, called #DisruptJ20, is planning protests in cities nationwide on Jan. 20, but the protests in Washington would receive the most attention if the protesters’ plans succeed. Organizer Legba Carrefour told the Washington Examiner the protesters’ preparations began in June and are culminating in what they call “Operation Clusterfuck.” The #DisruptJ20 group is providing housing for 1,000 participants thus far and is working with other groups for its protest.

“We’re not making the argument that we’re going to stop the inauguration; that is a physical impossibility,” Carrefour said. “We are making the argument that we can ruin the notion that this is a peaceful transition of power.”

The first part of the plan involves blocking “all of the major ingresses into the city especially from the south,” meaning that the protesters intend to make entering the District from Virginia an “absolute nightmare” by closing highways and stopping trains headed into the city.

Read more