How Trump and Brexit are shaking up investment portfolios for 2017

Image Credits: Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images.

A lot of things happened in 2016 that most people didn’t see coming: Prince and David Bowie died.

The Chicago Cubs won the World Series for the first time in 108 years. And among economic and political shockers, the U.K.’s vote to abandon Europe’s trade bloc, dubbed “Brexit”, and Donald Trump’s stunning presidential win, despite polls that indicated both outcomes were unlikely, left financial markets gobsmacked.

The lessons for investors from the litany of 2016 surprises for next year: Brace for a whole new trading landscape as the political bombshells sink in with policy makers.

Analysts say the rising populism sweeping across the U.S. and Europe is forcing politicians and central bankers to shift their focus and priorities, portending a sea change to the regime investors have grown accustomed to since the financial crisis.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

CFTC penalizes Goldman Sachs $120 million in rate-rigging probe

CFTC penalizes Goldman Sachs $120 million in rate-rigging probe

Economy
Comments
Dow 20K is just the 'tip of the iceberg' for this bull market

Dow 20K is just the ‘tip of the iceberg’ for this bull market

Economy
Comments

Ten Fundamental Laws of Economics

Economy
Comments

Krugman: “To Join Trump Administration You Have To Be A White Nationalist, Conspiracy Theorist”

Economy
Comments

U.S. Economic Confidence Surges To The Highest Level That Gallup Has Ever Recorded

Economy
Comments

Comments