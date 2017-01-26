How Trump Is Remaking the 'Culture War'

Image Credits: Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post via Getty Images.

The nation’s foremost culture warrior is President Trump.

He wouldn’t, at first blush, seem well-suited to the part. Trump once appeared on the cover of Playboy. He has been married three times. He ran beauty pageants and was a frequent guest on the Howard Stern radio show. His “locker-room talk” captured on the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape didn’t, shall we say, demonstrate a well-honed sense of propriety.

There is no way Trump could be a credible combatant in the culture war as it existed for the last 40 years. But he has reoriented the main lines of battle away from issues related to religion and sexual morality and onto the ground of populism and nationalism. Trump’s culture war is fundamentally the people versus the elite, national sovereignty versus cosmopolitanism and patriotism versus multiculturalism.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Teacher Posts Video "Shooting" Trump With Squirt Gun In Classroom

Teacher Posts Video “Shooting” Trump With Squirt Gun In Classroom

Hot News
Comments
Viral: Man Shuts Down Anti-Trump Protesters With One Simple Phrase

Viral: Man Shuts Down Anti-Trump Protesters With One Simple Phrase

Hot News
Comments

Watch a ‘Bad Lip Reading’ of Trump’s Inauguration

Hot News
Comments

Report: British ‘errant missile’ Headed Toward U.S. Instead of Africa

Hot News
Comments

‘Hamilton’ Sued Over Show’s Lack of Services For Blind Patrons

Hot News
Comments

Comments