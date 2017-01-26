Human-pig HYBRID? Scientists Hoping to Create Part Man, Part Pig Organs

Image Credits: flickr, nsalt.

A HYBRID human-pig embryo has been injected into a sow’s womb as scientists push the ethical boundaries of science in the hope that they can create lifesaving donor organs.

Scientists from the Salk Institute – a biological research organisation in California – have taken cells from pigs and people to create an embryo that was then inserted into a female pig.

As part of initial experiments, several different types of human cells were inserted into pig embryos in petri dishes to determine which cells were the best match for the pig embryo.

The human cells which worked best with the pigs’ were infant ones which have the potential to develop into all adult cell types – known as a pluripotent cell.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Buried for 1400 Years, a Dark Ages Kingdom Has Been Discovered in Scotland

Buried for 1400 Years, a Dark Ages Kingdom Has Been Discovered in Scotland

Science & Tech
Comments
Scientists Discover Giant Otters Lived on Earth Six Million Years Ago

Scientists Discover Giant Otters Lived on Earth Six Million Years Ago

Science & Tech
Comments

Injured Driver Sues Apple After a Texting and Driving Accident

Science & Tech
Comments

Fake News Sites Banned: Google Removes 200 From Ad Network For Misleading Users

Science & Tech
Comments

Man-Made Climate Change IS Real, China To MAKE Weather

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments