Reality will repeal Obamacare even if the GOP won’t.

Humana becomes the first major insurer to exit Obamacare as insurance company mergers fail.

Trump & his new Health Secretary Tom Price have issued orders to try and ease some of the pain for people and companies, but Obamacare will never be affordable for insurers or patients.

“Too Big To Fail” insurance companies plus Obamacare will be just as disastrous for health care (currently 1/5 of the economy) as “Too Big To Fail” banks plus Glass-Steagall repeal was disastrous for homeownership.

David Knight looks at the tweaks that were just done to Obamacare as well as the big picture of what needs to happen.