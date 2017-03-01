Hundreds of Feds Caught Watching Porn at Work

Image Credits: geralt/Pixabay.

Hundreds of federal workers have been caught watching porn on the job, including viewing child pornography, according to a new investigation.

NBC News 4 in Washington, D.C., identified over 100 “egregious” cases during the past five years where federal employees watched porn for hours during the day or required an inspector general investigation into their porn habits at work. The report relied on records obtained through Freedom of Information Act from 12 separate government agencies.

“The cases include workers who admitted spending six hours a day surfing illicit images and videos and maintaining tens of thousands of adult images on their office desktops,” the report said.

The investigation revealed over 20 cases at the Justice Department during the past two years, and numerous cases at the Environmental Protection Agency.

