Hundreds of refugees return to 'secret camps' near Calais in bid to reach the UK

Hundreds of refugees have returned to live in secret camps in the Calais region in the hope of travelling to the UK, The Independentcan reveal, just weeks after the demolition of the ‘Jungle’ shantytown.

There are at least six informal settlements in rural parts of the Nord-Pas-de-Calais region, each housing scores of refugees and migrants, with numbers growing steadily in recent weeks.

It comes two months after the closure of the Jungle, which was intended to bring an end to the refugee situation in Calais by destroying the camp and dispersing its residents to reception centres (CAOs) across France — an operation the authorities hailed as a “success”.

However, scores of refugees and migrants who were taken on buses to CAO centres have now started making the journey back to the north of France.

