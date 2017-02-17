ICE: Raid Reports Fake News, Obama Grabbed 350% More

Image Credits: DHS / Wiki.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is pushing back hard on media reports that President Trump has unleashed a mean-spirited national raid on immigrants, noting that it rounded up over 350 percent more during one sweep under former President Obama.

In a series of tweets, ICE called the reports, in the Washington Post and elsewhere, “dangerous and irresponsible.”

The agency this week said that had made 683 arrests of mostly criminal illegal immigrants, or those with multiple cases against them beyond illegally crossing the border.

To make its point, ICE tweeted out a “Throwback Thursday” story from 2012 during which 3,168 illegals were rounded up in a sweep that drew little media complaints and coverage.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

5 Ways China Is Igniting a Coup Against Trump

5 Ways China Is Igniting a Coup Against Trump

Globalism
Comments
Illegal Alien Gang Member Files Suit Against DHS After ICE Arrest

Illegal Alien Gang Member Files Suit Against DHS After ICE Arrest

Globalism
Comments

What Is Virtue Signalling?

Globalism
Comments

Farage Blisters EU Parliament, Forecasts 2017 Populist Surge

Globalism
Comments

Why India’s Counter-terror Partner Saudi Arabia Deported 40,000 Pakistanis in 4 Months

Globalism
Comments

Comments