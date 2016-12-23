Identity Politics: Family sues to let daughter play on boys' basketball team

Image Credits: Chilli Head / Flickr.

As a sixth-grader last year, Sydney Phillips earned a spot on the girls basketball team at St. Theresa’s School in Kenilworth.

By the end of the season, she was picked as an all-star player.

This year, however, Phillips learned in October that St. Theresa’s was dropping the team because not enough girls were interested. Phillips and her parents quickly approached the school, seeking some options and finally requesting their daughter be allowed to play on the boys team.

After meeting with several school officials, without success, Sydney’s father, Scott Phillips, decided to take it to another step. He filed a suit against the school and the Archdiocese of Newark seeking that they be required to allow his daughter to play on the seventh-grade boys team.

