If You Believe That Cows Belong in Fields, ‘Free Range’ Milk Will Give You Hope

What will people make of Asda’s newly launched line of “free range” milk?

Some might not be entirely clear why it sells at a premium price of £1.50 for two litres and 90p for one litre.

After all, on old MacDonald’s bucolic farm the cows grazed contentedly on verdant fields.

If you’re unfamiliar with the workings of the modern dairy industry and take at face value the nursery rhyme marketing images for standard milk, you can be forgiven for believing that all milk is from free-range cows.

It once was; now it isn’t. (Indeed, there are currently no laws in place to define free-range milk production.)

These days it is estimated that up to 20% of dairy cows in the UK are zero-grazed, that is, permanently housed indoors for the entirety of their lives.

Read More