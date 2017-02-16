Illegal Alien Gang Member Files Suit Against DHS After ICE Arrest

Daniel Ramirez, an illegal alien and gang member apprehended by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents on February 10, filed a lawsuit on Monday against the Department of Homeland Security, DHS Secretary John Kelly, and the director of ICE’s Seattle field office alleging that he “is presently being detained without justification.”

The suit continues by stating that “Mr. Ramirez’s detention breaks the promise made to him under the well-established framework of the DACA program, violates his reasonable expectations based on the DACA program, and violates his right under the Fourth and Fifth Amendments of the United States Constitution.”

The DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) program was initiated in June 2012 by a policy memorandum sent from former DHS Secretary Janet Napolitano. DACA allows certain illegal aliens who entered the country as minors to receive a renewable two-year period of deferred action from deportation and eligibility for a work permit.

The young aliens granted these privileges under DACA are often referred to as “DREAMERS,” because DACA granted privileges that were originally proposed under a legislative proposal called the DREAM Act (an acronym for Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors). The DREAM Act was introduced in several Congresses but was never passed by the Senate in any of its versions.

Read more