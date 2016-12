Illegal Immigrant, Wanted for Murder in El Salvador, Arrested in Louisiana

An illegal immigrant, who had an outstanding international warrant for murder, was arrested following a traffic stop in St. Tammany Parish.

St. Tammany Sheriff’s Parish Office arrested 36-year-old Juan Sanchez-Roldan from El Salvador.

On Friday, Dec. 9, a St. Tammany Parish sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a truck Sanchez-Roldan was driving near the intersection of Highway 190 and U.S. 190 Service Road in Covington. Upon checking Sanchez-Roldan through the National Crime Identification Center, an international warrant for murder committed in El Salvador was discovered.

Read more