Illegals Fight Each Other With Mexican Flags at Ghetto Anti-Trump Riot

Anti-Trump rioters fought each other and lit a police car on fire in a crime-infested area of Austin, Texas.

Over the past several days, illegals and neighborhood activists waved Latin American flags and held signs in Spanish at the intersection of Rundberg and Lamar, a major hot spot for violent crime, sex trafficking and drug use.

Protesters brawled in the street and even smacked a passing car with a Mexican flag after the driver got irritated over the protest blocking traffic.

During a stand-off between riot police and protesters early Sunday morning, one of the rioters threw a firework in a police car, setting it ablaze.

Police later arrested the suspect as he attempted to flee, and he’s now facing arson-related charges.

The protest erupted after Immigration and Customs Enforcement began a sweep of the neighborhood, resulting in numerous arrests.

The area is one of Austin’s worse if not the worst; the city spent a million dollars to try and clean up the neighborhood, which accounted for at least 11% of Austin’s crime.

“They would say we’ve got a problem with the homeless, they would come over and hassle us for money, or everything feels dirty,” said Officer Taber White, who once interviewed residents in the neighborhood. “Suspicious people, the drug dealing, the prostitution.”

Nearly 40% of the known residents are foreign-born, mainly from Thailand and Central America, with the majority of them arriving in the past 15 years.

