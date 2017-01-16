IMF: U.S. Economic Growth Expected to Rise Due to Trump Policies

President-elect Donald Trump’s economy policies are expected to increase economic growth in the United States over the next two years due, according to a report from the International Monetary Fund.

The Fund’s economic outlook projects that Trump’s proposed fiscal stimulus will push economic growth to 2.3 percent in 2017 and 2.5 percent in 2018 after lackluster growth of 1.6 percent in 2016.

Expected growth in the United States over the next two years aligns with growth in the economy following the Nov. 8 presidential election, when equity prices rose and the dollar appreciated in value.

“Markets have noted that the White House and Congress are in the hands of the same party for the first time in six years, and that change points to lower tax rates and possibly higher infrastructure and defense spending,” said Maurice Obstfeld, chief economist at the International Monetary Fund.

Read more