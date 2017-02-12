IMF's Lagarde 'optimistic' About US Economy

International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde on Sunday voiced optimism for US economic growth under President Donald Trump but warned it could herald trouble for the rest of the world.

“From the little we know, and I will insist on the little we know, because this is really work in progress… but from the little we hear, we have reasons to be optimistic about economic growth in the United States,” Lagarde said at the annual World Government Summit in Dubai.

Lagarde predicted tax reform and more investment in infrastructure were both likely under Trump, whose Thursday teaser of fresh tax cut proposals pushed Wall Street stocks to new records.

The Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500 all closed up 0.6 percent Thursday after the new US president promised a “phenomenal” tax cut plan would be unveiled within two or three weeks.

