India Launches 104 Satellites on One Rocket

Image Credits: NASA Goddard Space Flight Center/Flickr.

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) achieved a major milestone last night (Feb. 14) with a successful record-setting launch of 104 satellites on a single rocket.

The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) blasted off from India’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre at 10:58 p.m. EST (0358 GMT on Feb. 15) with three satellites from India and 101 smaller nano satellites (also called nanosats) from five other countries: the U.S., the Netherlands, Israel, Kazakhstan and Switzerland. This number crushes the previous record of 37 satellites sent into orbit aboard a single Russian Dnepr rocket in June 2014.

With a combined payload of about 3,040 lbs. (1,380 kilograms), the mission aims to launch the Cartosat-2 series satellite for Earth observation and the other 103 spacecraft into polar sun-synchronous orbit at an altitude of 314 miles (505 kilometers), ISRO officials said.

Read More


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Scientists Discover Western US Sitting On Lake of Boiling Carbon

Scientists Discover Western US Sitting On Lake of Boiling Carbon

Science & Tech
Comments
Ancient Jars Show Insight Into Earth's Magnetic Field Changes

Ancient Jars Show Insight Into Earth’s Magnetic Field Changes

Science & Tech
Comments

The Era Of Human-Animal Hybrid Chimeras Has Begun

Science & Tech
Comments

Gene Editing Now Allowed in Specific Circumstances

Science & Tech
Comments

Gov’t Official: 65% Of Businesses Got Hit By Cyber Attacks Last Year

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments