India Tests Long-Range, Ballistic Nuclear-Capable Missile

India successfully test-fired its longest range nuclear-capable missile, confirming its status in the select group of nations with weapons that can travel from one continent to another.

Agni-V, with a range of more than 5,000 kilometers (3,107 miles), completed its final firing test at the Defence Research and Development Organization’s range on Dr. Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of the eastern state of Odisha on Monday.

“This was the fourth test of Agni-5 missile and the second one from a canister on a Road Mobile Launcher,” the Ministry of Defence said in a statement. “All the four missions have been successful.”

India’s president, Pranab Mukherjee, confirmed the launch with a tweet. “Congratulations DRDO for successfully test firing Agni V. It will enhance our strategic and deterrence capabilities.” he wrote. Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon followed with his own tweet: “It will add tremendous strength to our strategic defense.”

