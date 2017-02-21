Infowars Under Unprecedented Attack, We Need Your Support

My friends, Alex Jones here with dire news regarding a recent attack on the heart of the Infowar and the liberty movement worldwide.

The election of Donald J. Trump as 45th President of the United States was a crushing blow to the globalist empire, and there’s no question that the elite have pinned Infowars to be one of the primary driving factors behind the biggest upset to the New World Order in decades.

Today, Infowars has been banned from one of the largest advertising platforms in the world for its support of Donald J. Trump in an unprecedented attack on the liberty movement and free speech.

This is a platform that Infowars has used to promote its own products to millions across the web and as one of its primary sources of self-funding. In total, Infowars is expected to lose a large percentage of its total income that could be used to hire more reporters, build better studios, get better equipment, and keep on fighting.

This ban is a critical blow to the pumping heart of the Infowar, as we are an independent media organization that receives absolutely no funding from government groups or mega corporations.

In response, we have launched a massive ‘Defend Infowars’ special on InfowarsStore.com with major specials on our top Infowars Life formulas and other products.

We will also be launching The Defense of Liberty 13 Hour Special Broadcast tomorrow starting at 11 AM CST and going all the way to midnight.

Live streams, which will also include my Reddit AMA on internet censorship, will be available on our YouTube Channel as well as on Infowars.com.

We also urge our supporters to visit the Coalition to Defend Free Speech and sign the petition to fight against censorship of independent media.

Thank you for your support and thank you for making everything we do possible,

Alex Jones