Skip to content
http://stream-mp3.infowars.com:80/;
No HTML5 audio playback capabilities for this browser. Use
Chrome Browser!
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
Newsletter Sign Up
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Store
Classic Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Affiliates
Contributors
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
Infowars Video About Censorship Is Being Censored!
YouTube removes monetization for a video because of political views
Millie Weaver | Infowars.com -
February 24, 2017
Comments
Another example of how Infowars is being targeted due to political beliefs.
NEWSLETTER SIGN UP
Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.
Related Articles
Pissing Contest: Trump, Sessions Win
Special Reports
Comments
Tom Brady For Senate?
Special Reports
Comments
You Can’t Ban Liberty! This Is America!
Special Reports
Comments
MSNBC Admits They Control What You Think
Special Reports
Comments
Is Bannon The Next Target Of DC Establishment?
Special Reports
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.