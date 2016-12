Billionaire globalist George Soros says President-elect Donald Trump is a “would be dictator” who threatens the future of the New World Order.

Yet Soros himself admittedly aided the Nazis in confiscating property from the Jews during World War II. Soros called the incident the “happiest” time of his life.

