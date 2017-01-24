Int’l Abortion Providers Say They Will Not Comply With Reinstated US Funding Policy

The International Planned Parenthood Federation and Marie Stopes International, two major beneficiaries of U.S. funding, indicated Monday they will not comply with a newly-reinstated policy that prohibits federal funding for organizations that promote or perform abortions around the world.

The IPPF acknowledged it will lose $100 million for its programs, but declared that it and its partners in 170 countries around the world “will not sign a policy that denies human rights and puts the lives of women at risk.”

Instead, the organization said it would “work with governments and donors to bridge the funding and service gaps” created by the U.S. policy, and “ensure that women can exercise their rights and access safe abortion and family planning.”

Marie Stopes International (MSI) received $30 million in U.S. funding last year, but said it could not agree to the restored U.S. funding restrictions, since it “knows that safe abortion is a vital component of women’s reproductive healthcare.”

Read more