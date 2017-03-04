It is not simply Democrats who are mounting a coup against Trump. John McCain is essentially the political spokesman for the surveillance state that is leaking and faking information to discredit or entrap Trump — the deep state who have set the world on fire with “regime change.”

It was an open “secret” that our government armed and created ISIS even before the Kerry tapes surfaced. Yet McCain continues to meet with ISIS/Al Qaeda terrorists, sneaking across the border to meet with them at the end of February.

McCain’s policy of creating & aiding ISIS for regime change is NOT Trump’s policy of destroying ISIS.

Why is his secret meeting not aiding & abetting terrorists and seditious conspiracy?


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Trump accuses Obama of wiretapping Trump Tower

Trump accuses Obama of wiretapping Trump Tower

U.S. News
Comments
Trump demands an 'investigation' of Pelosi for 'lying' after photo reveals she met the Russian ambassador too - after saying she hadn't hours before

Trump demands an ‘investigation’ of Pelosi for ‘lying’ after photo reveals she met the Russian ambassador too – after saying she hadn’t hours before

U.S. News
Comments

U.S. Airport Pat-Downs Are About to Get More Invasive

U.S. News
Comments

Trump Advisers Call For A ‘Purge’ Of Obama Appointees

U.S. News
Comments

Ryan slams Paul for ‘publicity stunt’ search for ObamaCare bill

U.S. News
Comments

Comments