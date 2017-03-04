It is not simply Democrats who are mounting a coup against Trump. John McCain is essentially the political spokesman for the surveillance state that is leaking and faking information to discredit or entrap Trump — the deep state who have set the world on fire with “regime change.”

It was an open “secret” that our government armed and created ISIS even before the Kerry tapes surfaced. Yet McCain continues to meet with ISIS/Al Qaeda terrorists, sneaking across the border to meet with them at the end of February.

McCain’s policy of creating & aiding ISIS for regime change is NOT Trump’s policy of destroying ISIS.

Why is his secret meeting not aiding & abetting terrorists and seditious conspiracy?