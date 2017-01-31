Trump continues to deliver on a daily basis during his first week as president.


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Poll: Only 15 Percent of Donald Trump Voters Trust Media

Poll: Only 15 Percent of Donald Trump Voters Trust Media

Hot News
Comments
Globalist Oprah Winfrey to Become '60 Minutes' Contributor

Globalist Oprah Winfrey to Become ’60 Minutes’ Contributor

Hot News
Comments

A Better Solution Than Trump’s Border Wall

Hot News
Comments

Breaking: Democrats Admit to Using 3 Million Illegals to Steal Election

Hot News
Comments

Farage: Trump Elected to Protect America From ISIS

Hot News
Comments

Comments