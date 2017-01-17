Investors are Bracing for a Massive Stock-market Selloff

If options traders are correct, stocks are in for a wild ride in February.

Demand for one-month call options tied to the CBOE Volatility Index, a popular gauge of stock-market volatility, has spiked in the past week. The increased demand suggests that some investors are bracing for selloff following the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

In that time, investors have purchased 250,000 VIX call options with a strike price at 21, and another 100,000 with the strike at 22, according to Brian Bier, head of sales and trading at Macro Risk Advisors, an options brokerage. The options cost roughly 49 cents per contract, Bier said.

By comparison, the CBOE Volatility Index VIX, +6.23% was at 12.41 in early trade on Tuesday while the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, -0.22% and the S&P 500SPX, -0.24% were on track to open lower.

