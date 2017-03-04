Iran tests new Russian-made S-300 missile system

Image Credits: MAHMOOD HOSSEINI/AFP/Getty Images.

Iran successfully tested a Russian-made missile defense system, the official Iranian news outlets reported Saturday.

The IRNA news agency said the military launched the sophisticated S-300 system during a recent military exercise named Damvand, named after Iran’s highest mountain.

State TV posted videos online of the missiles being launched from the back of trucks in Iran’s central desert.

It reported the system, which has a range of 200 kilometers (125 miles), targeted various flying objects including a ballistic missile and a drone.

