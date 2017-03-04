Iran tests new Russian-made S-300 missile system

Iran successfully tested a Russian-made missile defense system, the official Iranian news outlets reported Saturday.

The IRNA news agency said the military launched the sophisticated S-300 system during a recent military exercise named Damvand, named after Iran’s highest mountain.

State TV posted videos online of the missiles being launched from the back of trucks in Iran’s central desert.

🎥اولین فیلم از آزمایش سامانه موشکی S300 در رزمایش دماوند pic.twitter.com/qcy2kkires — خبرگزاری فارس (@FarsNews_Agency) March 4, 2017

It reported the system, which has a range of 200 kilometers (125 miles), targeted various flying objects including a ballistic missile and a drone.

