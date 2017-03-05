Ireland: Grave of Over 800 Babies, Children Found at Ex-shelter for Unwed Mothers

Dublin: A grave containing the mortal remains of allegedly over 800 babies and children has been discovered at a former Catholic care home in Ireland, said government-appointed investigators on Friday.

According to a report in The Guardian, excavations at the former Bon Secours Mother and Baby Home in Tuam, County Galway, unearthed an underground structure with 20 chambers holding “significant quantities of human remains’.

The judge-led mother and baby homes commission also said that most of the dead had been buried in the 1950s, when the home was one of the many places providing shelter to orphans, unmarried mothers and their children.

They also said that a selected analysis of the bodies had revealed that age of dead ranged from 35 fetal weeks to three years old. The home closed its shutters down in 1961.

